CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are responding to a hazardous materials situation on the Mass Pike in Chicopee.

Massachusetts State Trooper Joel Daoust told 22News the eastbound ramp at Interchange 6 at the end of 291 is closed.

According to State Police, the situation involves at least one propane tank.

It is unclear how long the ramp will closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.