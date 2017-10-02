Governor Baker on Vegas shooting: “this could be anybody’s kids including ours”

BOSTON (SHNS) – The deadly and devastating attack on concertgoers in Las Vegas late Sunday, which was the largest mass shooting in the country’s modern history, hit home for Gov. Charlie Baker, who said he could imagine his own children attending such an event.

The governor also told reporters Monday that he takes “some comfort” in the Bay State’s strict gun laws, which ban assault rifles.

Baker called Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, commiserated with him about the tragedy and offered to help in any way needed, he said.

“I told him that I have three kids. They go to concerts like that all the time, and there but for the grace of God,” Baker said. He said he and Sandoval talked about how “this could be anybody’s kids including ours.”

MA is praying for the victims, families & 1st responders in #LasVegas. Deeply saddened & horrified to learn of this senseless mass shooting. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 2, 2017

Fifty-eight people were killed, including an off-duty police officer, and 515 injured in the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, authorities said.

The Las Vegas Police identified the lone suspect involved in the shooting as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, a white male from Mesquite, Nevada, who was not known to police through any of their databases. They said Paddock opened fire on concert attendees from a Mandalay Bay Hotel room that they believe he had checked in to on Sept. 28. Authorities say they “breached the hotel room and found the suspect dead.”

The next deadliest shooting in modern American history occurred in June 2016, when Omar Mateen opened fire at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people.

The Pulse nightclub shooting last year spurred Congresswoman Katherine Clark, of Melrose, and other Democrats to hold a sit-in on the floor of the U.S. House, demanding votes on gun legislation. The U.S. House has not voted on any gun violence legislation since then, according to Clark’s office.

Congressman Seth Moulton announced Monday that he would not join in a moment of silence in the U.S. House “that just becomes an excuse for inaction.”

“Now is not the time for silence – it’s a time for action,” the Salem Democrat said in a statement. He said, “We can protect the Second Amendment, we can protect our constitutional rights, and we can still do something about this public health crisis that is gun violence in our communities. These guns have no business in our schools, on our streets, or at concerts.”

President Donald Trump announced Monday he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with law enforcement, first responders and families of the victims.

“In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one — and it always has. We call upon the bonds that unite us — our faith, our family, and our shared values. We call upon the bonds of citizenship, the ties of community, and the comfort of our common humanity,” Trump said, according to a transcript. “Our unity cannot be shattered by evil. Our bonds cannot be broken by violence. And though we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today — and always will, forever.”

During Monday morning’s lightly attended Senate session, Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester Republican, and Senate President Stan Rosenberg, an Amherst Democrat, observed a moment of silence for the victims of Sunday night’s attack and their loved ones.

In the House, Father Rick Walsh, the House chaplain, prayed for those killed in Las Vegas and referenced leaders’ “numbing mantra” that follows mass murders: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

“Transform the fears and helplessness of our national leaders into courage and determination to prevent events such as last night’s,” Walsh said.

On his way to a hearing about health care cost growth, Baker spoke with reporters and was asked about the suggestion that the gunman may have used an automatic weapon.

“I think we should let the investigation take its course on this,” Baker said. “I do take some comfort in the fact that assault weapons are banned in Massachusetts and that we have among the toughest gun laws in the country.”

In July 2016, when Attorney General Maura Healey announced a crackdown on copycat weapons that function like banned assault weapons, Baker and others warned that “ambiguities” in Healey’s notice to gun dealers could unintentionally ban guns long considered legal in Massachusetts.

“Keeping dangerous weapons out of the hands of those who wish to do others harm is a priority we share. At the same time, protecting from prosecution responsible gun owners who followed the rules in the past and ensuring there is clarity when it comes to enforcing gun control measures such as the assault weapons ban are essential to fair application of the law,” Baker wrote Healey at the time.

The governor on Monday said he has spoken to law enforcement authorities in Massachusetts and at this point in the investigation there is “no tie to some larger network” in the Las Vegas shootings.

From his room on the 32nd floor of the hotel, Paddock allegedly fired on the crowd of more than 22,000 concertgoers across the street, according to the Las Vegas Police. Many people woke up to the news Monday morning.

“I just could imagine all those people crammed into a very well-lit open area like that are sitting ducks for somebody like this. And my hope is that many of them survive, especially the ones that are currently injured,” said Baker, who said he was “horrified” by the incident.

The governor ordered that American flags and Massachusetts flags flown at state buildings and town halls be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday to respect the victims in the attack.