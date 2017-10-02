Good weather helped Big E attendance this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather was a major help in attendance at this year’s Big E, in which an all-time record was broken- with 1.5 million having attended the annual fair. Four single-day attendance records were also set this year.

Weather was generally sunny through the fair’s 17-day run, though temperatures fluctuated quite a bit- from the 90s one day dropping down to the 50s the next.

Usually, the first day of the Big E is memorable, but this year, a different day took its place.

“Actually this year, closing day was so powerful. We had set a record on Thursday and Friday, so the final weekend was outstanding,” Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy said.

Looking back over the fair’s run, only three days saw wet weather this year.