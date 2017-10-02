Frost advisories came early this season

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Some cool weather pushed into western Massachusetts this weekend. 22News with how this could impact your flowers and gardens.

After some hot summer weather last week, western Massachusetts started feeling more “fall like” temperatures.

After 80s and 90s last week, western Massachusetts got back to a real “feel of Fall” this past weekend. Saturday we barely got to the mid 50s, and dropped into the 30s Sunday night.

Northern Berkshire County posted their first frost advisory. An advisory means frost could form, and sensitive plants should be covered or brought inside.

If you have mums outside, there’s no reason to panic. Mums are one of those fall flowers that can survive cooler weather but you want to make sure your keeping them hydrated especially during the warmer afternoons. Frost can damage your flowers.

If you have a garden, this is the time to keep an eye on some of your crops still growing.

Dickinson Farm in Granby told 22News that cold weather will kill some vegetables. And not even harm some.

Mike Laflamme, Farmer at Dickinson Farm, told 22News, “Most vegetables crops besides cabbage, broccoli, brussel sprout, any of your cold crops will survive this type of weather but tomatoes, peppers, corn, won’t survive a frost.”

On mild afternoons make sure you water your garden and fall plants. You can fertilize your perennial plants once a week in the fall, so they can survive the winter and come back in the spring.