Farmers expect plenty of visitors to Orchards this fall

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Orchards across the Pioneer Valley are benefiting from good weather and an abundant apple crop.

Apple picking is a popular fall activity, and western Massachusetts has plenty of orchards to choose from.

Park Hill Orchards in Easthampton grows 45 different varieties of apples including the McIntosh, Macoun, and Honeycrisp varieties.

They saw a record number of customers on Sunday and were running out of parking spots.

“We’re really about the Springfield to Greenfield corridor and getting fruit on peoples tables that live there,” Co-Owner Russell Braen said.

Braen also told 22News that they’re expecting even more people on Columbus Day weekend, which is typically their busiest weekend of the fall.

He said 49 million pounds of apples are expected to be harvested from orchards across the state this year, an all-time record.