Chicopee police looking to identify theft suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a man who they say broke into a car and stole a debit card.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspect broke into the car on Cambridge Street Sept. 20. Since the theft, the card has been used at Burger King on Page Boulevard in Springfield, and at Sunoco on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.

Wilk says the police department is trying to obtain more surveillance images of the suspect.

If you can identify the man, or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives 413-594-1730.