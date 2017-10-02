Chicopee PD: Woman threatened to stab man after car crash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested in Chicopee over the weekend, after police say she crashed into another car and threatened to stab its passenger.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 28-year-old Andrea Villegas left the site of the crash on Memorial Drive Saturday afternoon, but first got out of her car and threatened the passenger with a knife. Wilk says the passenger told police she claimed he and the driver were scaring her children.

Villegas returned to the site of the crash while police were there, and ultimately turned the knife over to officers. She was arrested and is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.

Villegas also accrued another charge, malicious damage over $250, after Wilk says she jumped on the metal bed in a cell at the police department, dislodging it from the wall.

Villegas was released on personal recognizance and a $40 clerk fee. She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.