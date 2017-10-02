Businesses and customers back to regular routines after the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a record breaking season at the Big E, customers told 22News they’re returning to businesses that had been blocked by traffic over the last two weeks.

More than 1.5 million people attended the 17 day fair, and some businesses closed or changed their hours of operation because of the influx of cars and backups on Memorial Avenue.

One West Springfield resident told 22News he had been avoiding his usual gas station for the last two and a half weeks.

“It’s like real hard to get across the bridge, its like backed up for days,” Durand Goetzendanner of West Springfield told 22News. “I come to this gas station a lot and it’s hard to go unless you go to the other side.”

The 17 day fair closed out its 101st season Sunday night.