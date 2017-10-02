Breast Cancer Awareness Month supported by local stores

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly one in eight U.S. women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer throughout the course of her lifetime.

As a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, some businesses in western Massachusetts are asking for your help to raise money to support the cause.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware stores in the area have partnered with CHD’s Cancer House of Hope in West Springfield.

The stores are encouraging customers to purchase pink lightbulbs being sold to support everyone whose life has been affected by breast cancer in some way.

Big Y is one store in the area that is raising awareness and funds for breast cancer organizations by turning pink in October.

Last October Big Y raised tens of thousands of dollars during breast cancer awareness month. This year a bigger goal has been set.

“Last year we actually donated over $200,000,” said Doug Zimmerman, assistant store manager at West Springfield Big Y. “So our goal this year is to donate even more than the $200,000 that we donated last year.”

The supermarket will donate a portion of proceeds from both floral and produce departments for breast cancer research.

” I like the fact that they are going to donate money from anybody who buys produce,” said cancer survivor Joanne Morrissette. “Everybody buys produce, that’s like a staple in the house.”

Certain brands carried at the store will donate an additional five cents when purchased between Oct. 5 to Oct. 11 to Big Y’s 31 Partners of Hope Recipients.

The Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center will also donate five dollars for every flu shot given.