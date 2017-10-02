Boston roundtable to focus on Puerto Rico response

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Activists plan to gather in Boston Monday morning with Sen. Edward Markey to discuss disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico, which is locked in a long struggle to recover from major hurricanes that battered the Caribbean island more than a week ago.

There have been continuous calls in recent days to step up relief efforts and the roundtable will feature officials from Latina Circle, the Puerto Rico Alliance and the Hispanic Federation, among other local groups.

Markey is convening the 10:30 a.m. event at the JFK Building and plans to outline steps he believes Congress and President Trump need to take, “including coordinating relief efforts across federal agencies, repairing critical infrastructure, restoring communication, and ramping up delivery of humanitarian relief utilizing Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and other federal agency assets.”

“Literally, since even before landfall, FEMA and the federal response have been moving resources, moving personnel into that extraordinary crisis, and we’re making steady progress,” Vice President Mike Pence told WKMG NEWS 6 on Saturday.

Eleven major highways are open in Puerto Rico, more than 750 gas stations, more than half the grocery stores, and 90 percent of the hospitals, Pence said.

“But there’s still much work to do, and President Trump and I are absolutely determined to continue to support Governor Rossello and all the local officials all across Puerto Rico and of course in the U.S. Virgin Islands until these communities come all the way back. But it’s been an extraordinary challenge,” the vice president said.

Other expected roundtable participants on Monday include Nelson Roman, Western Mass United For Puerto Rico; Sara Rivera, Councilwomen of Worcester, Amor Pada Puerto Rico; Vanessa Calderon-Rosado, IBA; Alejandra St. Gullien, Director, City of Boston New Americans; Josianne Martinex, CEO and Founder, Archipelago Strategy Group; Keri Rodrigues, CEO and Founder, Massachusetts Parents United; and Adrain Velazquez, Puerto Rican Veterans Association.

In a statement on Saturday, Markey said, “Puerto Ricans are Americans, and we have a moral obligation to provide relief to the island now. President Trump should issue a full Disaster Declaration for the entire island of Puerto Rico. We must appoint an administration official immediately to coordinate federal efforts for Puerto Rico disaster relief across all departments and agencies.”

Additional funding should be made available now to assist Puerto Rico’s Medicaid program, Markey said, experts from the Department of Energy should be deployed to work on power restoration, and Department of Defense assets are needed to repair power, transportation and communications infrastructure.

On Friday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined 10 Senate colleagues in calling on President Trump to use the authority given to him under the 1950 Defense Production Act to more quickly respond to the disaster in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“As fuel and water supplies dwindle precariously low, damaged infrastructure from roads and bridges to ports and electrical lines exacerbate the already formidable challenges, and threaten to leave the island without power for months to come,” the senators wrote. “This is a prediction that would never be acceptable on the mainland and it should not be acceptable for the American citizens living on Puerto Rico.”

Also on Friday, Congressman Michael Capuano of Somerville wrote that he was “sorry to report” that Congress did not approve an emergency aid package for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. “Speaker Ryan insists an aid package is coming but the delay is beyond unacceptable,” Capuano wrote.

A series of major hurricanes this year, including Harvey, Irma and Maria, devastated the Carribbean region as well as Florida and Texas.