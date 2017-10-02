Big Y pharmacies to offer overdose reversal drug without prescription

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, Big Y announced a new effort to fight opioid overdoses.

Big Y pharmacies and wellness centers throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut will now offer the overdose reversal drug naloxone, without a prescription.

The drug will be available in all 39 Big Y pharmacies in an effort to help prevent opioid overdose deaths.

The company said all Big Y pharmacists are able to assist people in how to spot the signs of an overdose, and how to administer naloxone to reverse an overdose.