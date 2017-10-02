Big rig driver killed in fiery tractor trailer crash in Lee

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer driver died after he was trapped in his burning cab that rammed the rear of another big-rig on the Mass Pike in Lee Monday night.

State Police Sgt. Douthwright told 22News the victim’s T-T unit rear-ended a tandem tractor trailer on the eastbound side of the Pike at the 12.6 mile marker at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim’s cab burst into flames, and the driver died, according to Sgt. Douthwright.

“A trooper tried to free him,” State Police Sgt. David Douthwright told 22News. “An off-duty firefighter from Cape Cod also stopped to help, but the truck driver was pinned in the cab and they couldn’t get him out.”

Eastbound traffic was down to one-lane at the accident site, about two miles east of the Lee exit, Interchange 2.

The Lee Fire Department was involved in trying to remove the driver’s body at 7 p.m. Monday.

The collision is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section (CARS), State Police Crime Scene Services, State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

State Police had no information regarding the identity of the victim, or what had caused the crash. Sgt Douthwright said it appeared the tandem rig had either slowed down or stopped for traffic, when it was rear-ended by the other tractor trailer.

22News is covering this story and will provide new information as it becomes available.