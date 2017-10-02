Back from South Korea, Rep. John Velis spoke about tensions with North

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative John Velis was recently deployed to South Korea, and is now back on American soil. The Westfield Democrat is a captain in the U.S. Army, and was deployed to South Korea for joint military training to help the U.S. and South Korea prepare for an armed conflict.

Velis could not reveal specifics of what he did, but in front of the Rotary Club in Westfield, he said it helped enhance the military’s readiness and lethality, should there be a military conflict.

As for what that conflict might look like, Velis said the loss of human life would be “unimaginable” from both nuclear and conventional weapons. With the Winter Olympics not far away, Velis said South Korea has two concerns.

“I think they are concerned about security, I think they are more concerned about their nuclear armed neighbor to the north, and its capabilities. I think that is something they would consider more of an existential threat, whereas the Olympics is more entertainment. I think they’ll have those Olympics, and I think they will go off without incident,” Velis said.

Velis described our relationship with South Korea as a strong connection with great partners. He called the U.S. military the most powerful and lethal in the world, and said the training was to win a war, and win it fast.