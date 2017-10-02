Appeals rejected for Southwick man convicted of motor vehicle homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The conviction of a Southwick man involved in a 2011 fatal vehicle accident was upheld by the Massachusetts Courts of Appeals on Friday.

James Leydon of the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office told 22News, the courts of appeals rejected all arguments that would overturn the conviction of 37-year-old Daniel Leary.

In July 2013, Leary was found guilty and sentenced to five to seven years in state prison for the motor vehicle accident that killed 29-year-old David Laduzenski of Somerville.

Police said Leary was driving while under the influence of alcohol when he struck Laduzenski who was walking down Dewey Street in West Springfield on March 25, 2011.

“I am pleased to announce the affirmation of this 2013 conviction,” Hampden County DA, Anthony Gulluni said in a statement. “This is the result of the dedicated work of Assistant District Attorney Amal Bala, of my office’s Appeals Unit. This was a tragic case and we are pleased that the conviction and sentence remain unchanged. My sympathy continues to be with the victim’s family.”