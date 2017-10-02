2nd Amazon headquarters could be in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City council members want Springfield to be considered to host Amazon’s second headquarters location.

The city council passed a resolution Monday night that said Springfield meets the company’s requirements in their search for a second world headquarters location.

Seattle-based online retail giant Amazon is looking for a second city to house another headquarters. The company said they expect to invest more than $5 billion to build the new “HQ2,” and create up to 50,000 high-paying jobs.

The city council president said Springfield as a standalone city wouldn’t meet amazon’s requirements, but the greater region would.

The company said they are looking for business friendly metro areas with more than a million people, and a location that could attract top technical talent.

“On its own, we wouldn’t meet the requirements, but as a region, as part of the New England Knowledge corridor, we would meet all the requirements,” said Springfield’s City Council President, Orlando Ramos. “The New England knowledge corridor has a population of 2.7 million people. We have 41 different colleges and universities.”

Council President Ramos said the region is conveniently located near major highways and Bradley International Airport. Despite competition from major cities like Boston, one resident said Springfield should still be considered.

“I mean we’re not a big city like that, but I don’t see why not,” Luis Pena of Springfield told 22News. “If there is the space and there is the amount of people too, I don’t see why not. I think it’s a great idea.”

Ramos said Springfield would work with other cities in the region to submit a proposal to Amazon.