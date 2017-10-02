1,000+ unclaimed items going up for auction this weekend

BOSTON (WWLP) – Silver coins, jewelry, and even letters signed by President John F. Kennedy are among the more than 1,000 unclaimed items that you can buy from the state at a weekend auction.

Where did these items come from? You may have your most valuable possessions hidden in a safe deposit box. But if that property is left behind or forgotten about, the state treasurer’s office will try to find the owner.

If that owner is still not found after eight years, the state will auction it off on eBay.

One item up for auction is a diamond and sapphire bracelet from the 1930s. It is worth $17,000.

An official from the Unclaimed Property Division estimates that the state will make more than $250,000 from the auction.

“The monies go into the general fund, and go towards important, critical services that are funded throughout the state,” Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said.

The auction will start this Saturday at noon. New items will gradually be placed up for auction for about three months.

You can view the items up for auction in downtown Springfield this Thursday from noon to 5:00 at the State Office Building on Dwight Street.

Click here for more information about the auction.