Three people injured in two car accident in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is covering breaking news in Chicopee. Three people have been injured, one seriously in a two car accident.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News Abbey Memorial Drive is closed at Fairview and Academy and Broadway and Abbey Memorial.

The accident reconstruction team will determine exactly what caused the crash, which occurred at about 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

Police are asking you to avoid the area of the accident. We will bring you any new information as we get it.