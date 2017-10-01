The Big E comes to a close with record-breaking attendance

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a record breaking season for The Big E as the fair comes to a close Sunday.

The Big E broke their record this season for highest single day attendance, with more than 171,000 people attending the fair last Saturday.

As we enter the final day of the seventeen-day fair, there were four times this fair season with record breaking attendance for that day:

Thursday September 21 with more than 85,000

Thursday September 28 with more than 89,000

Friday September 29 with more than 109,000

Saturday September 23 with more than 171,000 -> highest single day attendance ever

More than 1.2 million people have attended the fair this year, and that’s not including totals from the final weekend. Good weather likely helped boost attendance over the last seventeen days, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s last weekend.