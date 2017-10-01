State’s new auto inspection system headache for one service station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The state’s new auto inspection system experienced several issues on its first day. “It’s weird that there’s no cars here,” Keith Vieu of Springfield told 22News, about Welker Tire and Alignment’s Gulf gas station, which is located at the busy intersection of Cooley and Allen streets in Springfield.

The state’s new auto inspection system has been nothing but a headache, for this service station, employee Anthony Dabbraccio told 22News. “We set it up this morning and we’re having some problems with the camera. We can’t proceed with the inspection.” Dabbraccio continuing, “People have been patiently waiting for hours and we’re still trying to get it all figured out,”

The state upgraded to a new system Sunday, that requires multiple cameras to record the testing process. The problem, the new cameras are not being recognized by the computer’s system, forcing this service station, to stop inspections, until further notice.

Employees and customers told 22News, normally, cars would be lining up, but workers are unable to perform any inspections. And they’re currently waiting on someone to call, to help them correct the problem.

That someone, is a person from the computer’s software system. For now, workers just keep rebooting the system, hoping it will finally work.

The state expects the new process will likely add a couple of minutes to your testing time. But it wasn’t suppose to stop business.

“It’s Sunday, everybody waits until the beginning of the month or the end of the month and it’s weird that nobody is here,” said Vieu. When 22News got there, cars were lined up, but after waiting hours and finding out the machine wasn’t working, disappointed customers left.

A worker told 22News prior to installation, she had to take a class in west Springfield. Only problem, she told 22News they never taught her how to troubleshoot. She said the state dropped off the new system, set it up and left.

The gas station which is located at the busy intersection of Cooley and Allen streets in Springfield, normally does about 25 inspections on Sunday.