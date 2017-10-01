Silver Alert issued for missing 9 month old

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 9-month-old from Plymouth.

According to Connecticut State Police, Brandon Angers Jr. was last seen with his father, Brandon Angers Sr.

Police say the child was wearing a black jacket, a red shirt, and gray sweatpants.

Officials believe the two are traveling in a black 2014 Nissan Rogue with Connecticut plates reading 3AMET7.

If you see the child or have any information on where he may be, you are asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 860-589-7779.