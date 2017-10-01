Residents march for racial injustice in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Educators and activists marched side by side in Holyoke Sunday afternoon in their march for racial justice. 22News found the demonstrators numbering in the hundreds.

They gathered at Heritage State park where they began their march the short distance to Holyoke City Hall to rally for their cause concern for what they consider the wrong direction which the country is taking.

Joseph Smith, told 22News, “Given the current time frame in our democratic process, and the political climate, we acknowledge there is a lot of things in our great country that are not so great.”

It was a diverse group of activists who showed their displeasure at what they consider a dangerous time that begs for discussed in the open.

Bernadette Harrigan of Belchertown, added, “I think it’s critical at this point in our country, it seems like conversation about racism, justice in general in opposite polarized camps citizens of the United States should start talking to each other.”

Orlando Isada of Hampden, said, “Week I think this is one of the most difficult times in the history of the united states, a kind of emergence of revival of racism, homophobia.”

The discourse continued at their destination, Holyoke city hall.

The numerous affiliated groups involved in Sunday’s march expressed their resistance to laws and policies that they say are steeped in racism and white supremacy.