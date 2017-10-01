People enjoy their last day of The Big E on Sunday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday was the final day for The Big E’s 17-day run, and the weather could not have been more perfect. 22News was there on the last day, walking the fair grounds and finding that people are already looking forward to next year.

That’s a wrap! The food. The vendors. The crowds.

After 17 days of The Big E, the final day was Sunday October 1st, at the Great New England Fair.

Sarah Russell, from Southampton, told 22News, “Yeah, it’s sad because I love going here. It’s so much fun.”

22News talked to one vendor who said she has been coming to The Big E for 55 years. She said she has really noticed the crowds growing over these past few days . Barbara Lake, of Janette’s Design, told 22News, “The last couple of days they have been coming out, because they know we close today, and this is it, and a lot of them are repeats and they love The Big E.”

The weather helped bring out the crowds each day of the fair, even though the weather was very up and down.

Ed Croy, of Antler Art Design, told 22News, “It’s been great, even though we’ve had cold weather and 94 degrees, and the chill and I’m wearing long-johns, so I gotta go take them off quick, but its been great, real great.”

No matter what the weather at The Big E, people come out to get their last bite of their favorite fair food, or get the deals at the vendors. It just so happened that the last day turned out to be picture perfect.

If you didn’t get to take advantage of The Big E’s last day, there’s always next year to look forward to.