Out of Darkness suicide prevention walk held in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of concerned men and women walked silently Sunday through the town of Greenfield. This was the annual Out of Darkness walk.
Many of the participants have lost loved ones to suicide. Those who walked hope that treatment can save people who, because of their emotional issues, have the potential to take their own lives in the future.
Out of the Darkness Walk
Out of the Darkness Walk x
