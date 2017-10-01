NYSP: Dresden man arrested for throwing kitten from truck window

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Dresden man Friday, accused of throwing a 4-week-old kitten out the window of a pickup truck in Granville.

State Police say witnesses saw 21-year-old Christopher Normile throw a kitten out the window of a Chevrolet Silverado into the middle of State Route 22 in the area of Curtis Lumber on September 26.

The witnesses turned good samaritans, two men following behind the truck on motorcycles, rescued the small orange kitten from the road and took it to the Granville Small Animal Hospital where it was treated for minor injuries. NYSP say one of the men then took the kitten home to care for.

The witnesses were able to give responding NYSP troopers a description of the truck, and troopers were able to identify and locate Normile as the driver while he was driving on North Road in Dresden on Friday.

Normile was arrested under NYS Agriculture and Markets Law, a misdemeanor, as well as a misdemeanor charge of aggravated unlicensed operation. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the first charge in Granville Town Court.