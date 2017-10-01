New ‘station-free’ bike sharing program launching this week

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — A new kind of bike-share is coming to Massachusetts.

The Boston suburb of Revere is the latest community to pilot a public bike rental system that doesn’t require the familiar docking stations found in many cities such as Boston, Cambridge and Somerville.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo’s administration says the Beijing-based company Ofo (OH’-Foh) will instead roll out 200 bikes that can be parked anywhere in the city where it’s legal.

The bright yellow bikes can be rented for $1 an hour. Users will need to download a smartphone app to locate and unlock a bike.

The Monday launch comes after the company rolled out 200 bikes in Worcester in September. Ofo is also in talks with other Massachusetts communities to launch the system, which is already used in Seattle.

