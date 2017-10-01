New car inspection process goes into effect in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An enhanced Massachusetts vehicle inspection system began Sunday. The new inspection equipment has cameras to monitor the efficiency of the safety check.

Gary Leyden, manager of Welker Tire and Alignment in Springfield told 22News, “The revised system will mean a more time-consuming safety inspection. What was 20 minutes in the inspection bay will now take 30 minutes.”

The state notified inspection stations this past summer that the revisions are meant to improve the inspection process.

