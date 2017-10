DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – A Hyde Park man is recovering after being struck by a car in Dartmouth early Sunday morning.

Detective Kyle Costa said in a news release that the 18-year-old man was struck at about 5:20 a.m. in the vicinity of 64 Chase Road. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for threatment of injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

The vehicle was being driven by a 22-year-old woman from Dartmouth.

Police said that the crash is still under investigation.