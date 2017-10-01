Man convicted of burning kids’ hands on stove gets prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who authorities say punished two young children by holding their hands over a stove’s open flame is headed to prison.

New Haven Register reports that a Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced 31-year-old Michael Torres to 28 years behind bars. Torres was convicted in July of assault, unlawful restraint and risk of injury to a minor.

The victims testified that Torres became angry after one of them opened a window in a New Haven apartment in 2015.

A doctor says a 4-year-old girl suffered fifth-degree burns, but an 8-year-old girl avoided serious injury by struggling from Torres’ grasp.

The judge says the 4-year-old had to have four of her fingers amputated.

Torres’ lawyer had asked for a “minimal sentence.”

Torres declined to speak at the hearing.