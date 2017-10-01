FINAL: Carolina Panthers 33, New England Patriots 30

Final in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/A163kzHbOw
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2017
A 10-play drive that ends with a touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line. #CARvsNE pic.twitter.com/5xhJwrrzzt
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2017
.@DannyAmendola = CLUTCH. #GoPats pic.twitter.com/7KziDh3Sgo
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2017
(WWLP) –
'DOLA. pic.twitter.com/j5dpJyEVaN
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2017
Welcome back, #boomtower! pic.twitter.com/kST9R0TNTK
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2017
.@DionLewisRB with eyes for the end zone. #GoPats pic.twitter.com/yz54MkbHJd
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2017
#Patriots trail by a touchdown after @DionLewisRB's first TD of the year. #CARvsNE pic.twitter.com/KPigIAA2xK
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2017
WWLP.com > Share this:
Advertisement