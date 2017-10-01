Late Model Championship Comes Down To Two At Thompson

THOMPSON, CT (WWLP) – The NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model division at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park comes to down to two contenders battling it out for the championship.

Ray Parent out of Tiverton, RI has a 29 point lead over Will Wall out of Shrewsbury. Wall is also the defending champion of the Late Model division.

Parent told 22News he wasn’t sure if he would racing for someone this year but to be leading the points is awesome. The ACT Tour will also be apart of the weekend. The Late Models at Thompson run the same rules as the ACT Tour does

“I think either way our plan is to run the ACT race. Either way whether we win the championship. Doesn’t matter if we lose. We’re gonna run both races.” Parent Said

The Late Models are racing 25 laps on Friday and the ACT Tour Late Models will race 75 laps on Saturday night. Parent told 22News that the plan is to make sure the tank is top full of gas.

“We ain’t gonna change anything probably. I think mentally you need to change. Maybe gear because its a longer run. Your tires are pretty well smoked at the end of the race although it is only a 75 lap race I believe. We ain’t gonna change anything.” Parent Said

Wall told 22News that this year that his race team has had a lot of bad luck this year although the race team has been pulling through.

“Coming out with some decent finishes but need a little more to get the championship this year.” Wall Said

Wall told 22News that there isn’t much change to make to the ACT Tour Late Model as you can race the car anywhere that has ACT rules. The only thing they would need to change is to get ready for a longer run.

The respect between Parent and Wall is great. Parent told 22News that Wall is one of the hardest guys to pass but he is a true racer. Wall told 22News that Parent is one of the best and that he is no stranger to winning with a lot of laps at Thompson as well as Seekonk Speedway

Chicopee’s John Warren finished second in the 25 lap event back on September 10. and is right now sixth in the point standings. Tom Carey, Jr and Tom Carey, III out of New Salem will also be at the World Series Of Racing weekend with the plan to race in the 25 lap Late Model feature along with the 75 lap ACT Tour Late Model Race.

This will all be apart of the 55th annual Sunoco World Series Of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park which will happen on October 13-15.