Greenfield Police cruiser involved in serious accident

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious accident in Greenfield involving a police cruiser.

At the corner of High and Sanderson Street near Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

This is where at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, a Greenfield Police cruiser was involved in an accident.

State Police Troopers Joshua Lemay and Paul Sullivan both told 22News the accident reconstruction team is trying to figure out what caused the accident.

Crime scene services have been called as well.

We know that there were injuries, but it’s not clear how many people were hurt or how serious.

22News called the Greenfield Police Department for information and they are referring all calls to the State Police.

Stay with 22News as we work to get new information.