Four local towns to receive funding to rebuild roads

(WWLP) – Four Western Massachusetts towns will be receiving a combined total of over $1.5 million to improve the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists through the Baker-Polito Administration’s Complete Street Funding Program.

Agawam, West Springfield, Sunderland and North Adams are all receiving money for town projects that include street lighting, sidewalk extensions, and better signaling at crosswalks.

The goal of these projects is to moderate traffic and increase public safety.

Local residents told 22News that they see a lot of vehicle and pedestrian traffic at O’Brien’s Corner in Agawam.

Agawam will also be adding a separate two-way bicycle route on Springfield Street.

Tyler Walton told 22News, “It feels great to know that they’re going to put money into building better crosswalks, spending more money to make it safer for kids. They travel daily on their bikes to school, to stores, to friends’ houses so it’ll make it safer for them.”

Complete Streets Funding will also be upgrading pedestrian crossing on Park Ave. and Park Street in West Springfield.

Stephanie Woods told 22News she’s happy to see public safety being one of the state’s top priorities, “It’s about time they put money towards something useful, something saving people’s lives, putting it towards public safety, that’s a really good use of money.”

Since the program started in February 2016, The Baker-Polito Administration has awarded a total of $17.1 million to improve infrastructure across the state.