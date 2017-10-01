Families will be celebrating fall at Kringle Candle

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday will be filled with food and plenty of fall activities starting at 10 AM at Kringle Candle.

The candle company is celebrating fall this weekend with a two day fall festival. Families from throughout Western Massachusets will come together for hay rides, pumpkin painting, vendors and food to mark the start of the season.

There are plenty of activities for the adults during Sunday’s festival, with a craft beer garden hosted by Berkshire Brewing Company, and performances by local artists, including a fiddler closing out the festival from three to six PM.

Sunday is day two of the festival celebrating the fall season. The festival starts at 10 AM and goes until six.