CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An insecure guy can never tell when a mid-life crisis will crush him just like that.

Ben Stiller gives a charmingly quirky performance in “Brad’s Status.” Who knew that seeing his son off to Harvard would trigger a serious depression, questioning his status in life?

He ruminates over the greater success of his closest college friends. One has a hedge fund, another worked for the White House, and a third sold his company at the age of 40 to lead a life of luxury.

Stiller sinks deeper and deeper into self-pity, believing his own negative thoughts about himself. “Brad’s Status” is in free fall, carrying over into a lack of confidence in his son’s chances for success.

“Brad’s Status” generates just enough truth about ourselves to absorb a more mature audience. We feel for Brad’s anguish as he questions his choices and the outcome, but does he really have a clear picture to support his sorrow?

It takes a clear headed millennial to set him straight. You can tell “Brad’s Status” is an independently made movie, because the picture’s about something that concerns real people. And you don’t have to be going through your own mid-life crisis to recognize its humanity. Stiller’s supported by an exceptionally able cast of young actors, which only increases the pleasure of seeing him work out his problems.

And by the time the movie’s over, “Brad’s Status” has climbed considerably, going through the roof with 3 stars. It’s a most delightful diversion…

Rated R

1 hour 45 minutes

Ben Stiller, Austin Abrams, Michael Sheen, Jenna Fischer