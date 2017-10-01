CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fewer than 50 years ago, women athletes faced a rock solid glass ceiling, earning far less than the men.

Then came “The Battle of the Sexes,” the circus-like Billy Jean King and Bobby Riggs extravaganza that struck a blow against the inequality.

“Battle of the Sexes” is a hugely entertaining slice of feminist history, which might never have happened if not for a con-man, hustler named Bobby Riggs.

Emma Stone and Steve Carell give larger than life performances playing along with each other’s agendas. “Battle of the Sexes” keeps it all very personal. From Billie Jean’s bi-sexual secret life to Bobby Riggs over-the-top circus clown.

Of course, “Battle of the Sexes” has a clearly defined political agenda, but the film is so marvelously calculated to have you leave the theater at the top of your emotional game.

When Riggs goes too far disparaging Billy Jean and sacrificing what’s left of his own dignity, wife Elisabeth Shue puts her foot down that enough is enough.

Bobby Riggs’ sense of showmanship is second only to the flamboyant “Battle of the Sexes.”

It’s a delightful film, rich with historical perspective and wildly entertaining performances. Emma Stone and Steve Carell battled down to the wire earning “Battle of the Sexes” 4 stars. Everything just came together for a film that I predict will still seem fresh fifty years from now…

Rated R

2 hours

Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Elisabeth Shue, Bill Pullman