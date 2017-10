SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You might be able to buy some high end jewelry for much less than you’d expect.

Abandoned jewelry is a part of what State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg will display in Springfield this week. The viewing traditionally takes place at the Little State House at 436 Dwight Street.

The state will auction off the unclaimed goods beginning next Saturday on eBay. This the 11th year the Treasurer’s office has liquidated many thousands of dollars’ worth of unclaimed property.