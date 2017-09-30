Woman who tried to sell tombstone on Facebook entrusts historians to find where it belongs

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Delmar woman found some unexpected in her garden, a gravestone from 1850!

She posted a picture on Facebook, trying to sell it because she didn’t know what else to do with it. It remains a mystery where the gravestone came from or where it belongs.

It reads James son of Robert and Ruth Matthews. Historians don’t believe the remains are buried where the gravestone was found.

Kelly Grimaldi is the historian for Saint Agnes Cemetery.

“So this book, this is 1850 here. This is the interment book for old at St. John’s Cemetery.”

Digging through records, she tries to learn more about James, who passed away on May 20, 1850.

“I’m guessing it’s a child who died because it’s a small marble stone and that’s usually what a child would get.”

His name doesn’t appear on any interment cards at several local cemeteries including Albany Rural Cemetery, Calvary Cemetery and of course St. Agnes Cemetery.

“Sometimes, unfortunately, removals were not recorded. What happened a lot of times back in the old days, they would remove gravestones from the grave and replace them with a larger family monument. It’s a mystery as to where his remains are now.”

Digging of our own online, brought us to Prospect Hill Cemetery in Guilderland.

Genealogy records show the same parents, Robert and Ruth, may have had two more children. James Matthews was born in 1851and Mary Jane was born in 1849. They are next to a mother and father gravestone, but also one that reads brother. This could be the remains of James Matthews who passed away in 1850.

“It might remain a mystery unless a family member came forward to let you know for sure.”

The search is not over and historians believe it’s possible to learn exactly where this gravestone belongs.

If you ever come across an old gravestone, remember this: “We believe tombstones have one purpose and it’s to memorialize someone who is deceased.”

The woman has entrusted it to local historians who are trying to determine where exactly it belongs.