Teacher arrested for allegedly using jump rope to choke students

(NBC / KSEE) – A 64-year-old physical education teacher is behind bars for allegedly using a jump rope to choke students.

Peter samhammer faces four felony counts of child abuse after students at Herndon Barstow Elementary told deputies he used a jump rope to discipline them, saying the P.E. teacher placed the rope around their necks and tightened it quickly before releasing them.

Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said, “We developed enough information through the evidence and interviews to establish cause to arrest him.”

Jorja and Isabel say Samhammer taught them P.E. at Biola-Pershing last school year. Both students shared their alleged experience.

“One time I asked him what are we going to do today? And he said I’ma line you guys up and slap you guys in the face,” said Jorja.

“We had to do our pushups on the hot cement, and then we also had to do our pushups on grass that gave us thorns, and that really hurt,” said Isabel.

That incident motivated Jorja and Isabel’s parents to complain to their school, but they say Samhammer wasn’t disciplined, and hope these new allegations aren’t true.

Jennifer, Jorja’s mom, said, “It is important for our kids to be safe to go to school, and whoever is in contact with our children, that they are there to actually protect our children and teach them. Being a teacher to teach, not to discipline.”

Central Unified School District released the following statement:

“Mr. Samhammer is on official administrative leave. Student safety is a top priority for the district and as such, we are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to do so throughout the course of its investigation.”

Copyright 2017 NBC/KSEE