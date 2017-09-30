State Police Most Wanted violent fugitive arrested in California

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (WWLP) – One of Massachusetts’ Most Wanted violent fugitives was arrested in Sacramento, California Friday afternoon.

According to a Massachusetts State Police news release sent to 22News, members of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department arrested 31-year-old Daniel Christian Friday. Christian was wanted for his alleged role in shooting at two people in the Worcester County town of Gardner on July 18.

Gardner Police said two people complained that they were followed, and then cut off by a vehicle that Christian was operating. They told police Christian got out of the driver’s seat and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at them.

Neither victim was hit by the gunfire. Police recovered five spent shell casings.

According to the news release, “Christian has an extensive and violent criminal history which includes convictions for Home Invasion, Armed Robbery with a Handgun (5 counts), Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon, both a handgun and a knife, Possession of Cocaine and Resisting Arrest.”

State Police said Christian will be returned to Massachusetts to face charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and illegal discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting in Gardner.

Christian is being held at the Sacramento County Jail and will be arraigned as a fugitive from justice pending his rendition back to Massachusetts.