BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police announced a significant drug arrest in Franklin County.

They arrested three people for allegedly trafficking heroin.

A trooper pulled over a vehicle that was swerving all over I-91 in Bernardston.

It was discovered that the driver and his two passengers had suspended licenses.

A search of the vehicle turned up 198 bundles and 10 wax bags of heroin.

All three were arrested on multiple charges and were arraigned in Greenfield District Court.