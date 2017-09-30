Springfield woman celebrates 105th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Congregation of a Springfield church Saturday honored their most senior member who celebrated her 105th birthday.
Alberta Howard celebrated her birthday at the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church on State Street in the company of the entire congregation.
Up until her retirement a short time ago, Alberta was a special needs teacher.
Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the birthday party to honor the longtime Springfield teacher.
As a display of respect and affection, Alberta Howard’s birthday was recognized with a gift of 105 roses from the church where she’s been a member for many years.
We here a 22News would like to add our congratulations to this great lady.
Happy 105th birthday, Alberta Howard!