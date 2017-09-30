Should you be counting meals?

(CNN) – Losing weight is all about burning more calories than you consume, but conventional thinking about portion control, might be a little outdated.

Do you eat three square meals a day, or are you an all-day grazer?

Researchers have said for decades that eating multiple mini-meals throughout the day puts your metabolism in high-gear. A study of 2,700 adults published in 2015 identified the positive impacts of increased meal frequency.

Researchers found that individuals who ate six or more meals a day consumed fewer calories, ate healthier, and had a lower body mass index than individuals who ate four or fewer meals a day.

But other experts say counting meals might distract from the more important metric: counting calories.

Dietitians say it’s important to set a daily calorie limit, then divide that into equal meals throughout the day.

For a 1,500-calorie diet, that’s three 500-calorie meals a day, or five 300-calorie meals a day.

Ultimately, researchers agree that the impact meal frequency has on your weight is minimal. Taking time to plan ahead for meals is the best way to mitigate temptations.

Don’t let your small mid-morning snack become an early lunch.

