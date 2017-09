CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police say that a gunman targeted the home he shot at early Saturday morning.

Chicopee Police Office Mike Wilk told 22News, “Someone shot at a home at 89 Stonina Drive.” Wilk said, “This is not believed to be a random shooting.”

He confirmed the bullet is lodged in the house. No one was hurt.

Police are now looking for information to link the shooting with a suspect.