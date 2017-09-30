More Benny’s locations set to close in coming days

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More communities will be saying goodbye to Benny’s in the coming days as the retailer continues with its plan to close all of its stores by the end of the year.

Benny’s spokesman Dante Bellini said Friday the locations on Park Avenue in Cranston and in Middleboro, Mass., are scheduled to close on Saturday. The Atwood Avenue store in Cranston will remain open for the time being.

The longtime Rhode Island retailer announced earlier this month it would be closing all of its stores, citing aging ownership and a changing retail landscape, chief the rise of online shopping. Benny’s has a website but has never made online ordering available.

The following locations are set to shut down next week:

Wednesday, Oct. 4 Danielson, Conn.

Friday, Oct. 6 South Dartmouth, Mass. East Wareham, Mass. Killingly, Conn. Old Saybrook, Conn. Norwichtown, Conn.

Saturday, Oct. 7 West Shore Road in Warwick, R.I. (Warwick Avenue remains open) Bristol, R.I. Middletown, R.I. Westerly, R.I.



The store on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence closed for good this past Wednesday.

The remaining inventory is being distributed among the 18 Benny’s locations that are staying open for now, according to Bellini. The company is still committed to closing all its stores by the end of this year, he said.

Bellini also noted that Benny’s storewide 40% off sale has concluded.