Mom left four kids home alone to take European trip

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCWI) – 30-year-old Erin Lee Macke is now in jail after leaving her children home alone and armed with a gun while she went to Germany.

Police were first called to her apartment for a report of “children left home alone.”

Investigators say Macke left her four children, ages 12, 12, 7, and 6, unsupervised in her apartment complex while she planned to be out of the country for 10 days.

There was no evidence that she made any arrangements for someone to watch her kids. According to police, she left them alone with a gun.

Macke left on September 20th and was supposed to be gone until October 1st.

The Department of Human Services ordered her to cut her trip four days short. She was arrested by police Thursday morning.

She’s charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under the age of 21.

The children are now in temporary custody with extended relatives. Macke is being held without bond at Polk County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KCWI