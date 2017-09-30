Ludlow discusses child drug abuse issues at public forum

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens gathered in Ludlow for a forum on how to protect yourself and your children from drug abuse.

The Ludlow Cares Coalition in partnership with the Ludlow Police and Fire Department held a public forum to inform parents and young adults about common drugs in the area and signs and symptoms of opiate use.

One Ludlow resident told 22News even if you don’t know someone who is a drug user, this information can still be useful in helping someone in the community.

“You many not personally know someone but I’m sure everybody knows somebody who knows somebody in their families who is struggling with this problem,” said Jillian Gallagher. “There’s nothing better than the community coming together and helping and that’s how these problems get solved.”

