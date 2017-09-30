Horse rescued on second floor of a barn in Southampton

Sy Becker Published:
Photo Courtesy: Southampton Police Department

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In the Hampshire county town of Southampton, a veterinarian helped save a horse that was stuck on the second floor of a barn.

Southampton police posted these pictures on the department’s Facebook page.

Horse Rescue in Southampton

The animal had climbed up the narrow steps, and the veterinarian had to tranquilize the horse while police and fire personnel from Southampton, Easthampton and Westhampton brought the horse down safely.