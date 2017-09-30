Holland residents work to stop domestic violence with Stop Abuse 5K

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Holland kicked off Domestic Violence Awareness Month Saturday with the Stop Abuse 5K Walk & Run to End Domestic Violence.

The Holland Police Department sponsored the event in an effort to further the work of the Tri-Town Domestic Violence Task Force in stopping domestic violence.

Holland Police Chief Bryan Haughey explained why townspeople have to step up and assist the work of the Task Force.

“We don’t really get any funding from the state,” said Chief Haughey. “So we have functions that raise money for the Task Force to assist victims of domestic violence.”

Task Force Director Margo Chevors, told 22News, “It also raises awareness of violence and abuse in families and inter-personal relationships and that is what the Task Force is all about.”

Dick and Rick Hoyt, two of Holland’s leading citizens, have become world renowned by participating in dozens of prestigious marathons around the world.

Dick Hoyt told 22News Saturday how vital this event is for the town of Holland.

“I feel it’s important because there is so much going around in this whole world,” said Hoyt.

Organizers feel the less than perfect weather diminished the number of men and women who turned out for the Stop Abuse 5K.

Weather aside, they remain hopeful of raising enough money for their domestic violence task force to continue doing its good work.