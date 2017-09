PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police have reportedly linked the arrest of two men on drug charges with a major burglary in Pittsfield, as well as breaking and entering cases across Berkshire County.

The Pittsfield Police Facebook page said the drug arrests on Thursday led to an alleged admission by the suspects, saying they were responsible for the recent theft of a large safe and an ATM from an American Legion outpost in Pittsfield.