Democratic challenger criticizes Baker’s Puerto Rico effort

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Newton mayor Setti Warren is dissatisfied with Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s response to the devastation in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Baker announced Friday he will send a six-person National Guard communications unit for up to 30 days to help support satellite-based data and mobile communications on the hurricane-ravaged island, where communication lines have been severely damaged.

Warren’s campaign said in a statement released Saturday: “Is that a joke?”

Warren has been critical of Baker’s response to the natural disaster. Saturday’s statement noted that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, announced the state would send 1,100 Guardsman and first responders to Puerto Rico; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, has ordered 600 Guardsman to the island.

Baker’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

